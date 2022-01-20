Pete Davidson Jokes About Dating History & Says He's 'A Steal' Amid Romance With Kim Kardashian!

Pete Davidson is pondering what makes him such a catch with beautiful, powerful, high-profile women! Timely subject!

The Saturday Night Live funnyman is currently thriving in his relationship with A-list reality TV mega-star Kim Kardashian. Of course, this follows prior romantic connections to other celebs including Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber — and an infamous brief engagement to Ariana Grande! So what is this guy’s secret???

Related: Could Kanye’s Reconciliation Attempts And Antics Actually Be Driving Kim CLOSER To Pete?!

Pete opined on that during a stand-up set on Tuesday night in New York City. The King of Staten Island star was doing a set as part of the 9th annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at the New York City Center in the Big Apple, and he went into a discussion about what might make him so irresistible! And no, it isn’t just BDE!

Joking about why he thinks he’s suddenly so desirable in the eyes of so many gorgeous and impressive women, the 28-year-old star said:

“I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview. There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me.”

Yeah, curiosity might be a good word! LOLz!

While he didn’t call out his romance with Kim by name, Pete did make a HIGHlarious comparison about his status. Explaining how it was kind of like the discount DVD bin you might see at a convenience store, the comedian joked that he sees himself like Shrek Forever After or Tropic Thunder — movies that he feels shouldn’t be discounted so severely!

Saying that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” he connected it to himself, quipping:

“I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal.”

Ha!

Maybe there’s something to that! After all, as we reported late last week, Kim “radiates” when Pete is around. Recall how a source spoke about how Kim and the rest of the KarJenners are vibing with the comedian:

“Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms. Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim’s best self.”

Yep, sure seems like a steal to us!

Of course, Pete’s comedic chops don’t hurt, either. Perezcious readers will recall how that same source late last week also spoke up about how the SNL star’s sense of humor is cementing his connection with Kim:

“Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics. Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete’s sense of humor and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He’s also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond.”

Love it!

Now we just want to know how Kim feels about dating the human version of Tropic Thunder! LOLz!

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]