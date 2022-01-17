DID KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON JUST BECOME INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL? LOOK!

Finally!! Maybe??

Fans are freaking out online after Kim Kardashian maaaaaay have gone Instagram official with Pete Davidson on Monday!! To jumpstart the week, the KUWTK star took to IG to share a series of sexy beach pics, the last of which was taken by someone that many are assuming is the SNL comedian! Why? Well, because his shadow apparently falls across the sand!

While there aren’t too many identifiable features of the shadow — other than a round head and a cell phone — Pim shippers are already 100% convinced. Before we get to their reactions, ch-ch-check out the post for yourself (below)!

OK… so that’s not the kind of photo most were hoping the PDA-loving couple would drop once becoming IG official, but at least it’s something!

Related: Kanye Claims Kim’s Security Wouldn’t Allow Him In When Pete Was There!

A quick look at the comment section shows that fans have had a LOT to say since the pic dropped. See just a few of the top responses here:

“Me zooming in to see if that is Pete ” “the shadow is Pete we all agree right” “Quite the shadow” “Ok shadow we see u lol”

Do they just assume he’s holding the camera because that’s what tripods do? LOLz!

But seriously, why else would she not crop out that shadow?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this couple finally IG official? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/MEGA]