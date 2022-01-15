Kim Kardashian 'Radiates When Pete Is Around' And All The Kardashian-Jenners LOVE Him For Her!

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson has the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenners!

On Friday, a source confessed to Entertainment Tonight that the reality television family – which includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – all love how the 28-year-old comedian has made the 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder happier than ever over these past couple of months. According to the insider, it also sounds like they 100 percent are down for their romance, sharing:

“Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms. Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim’s best self.”

Related: Kanye West Explains Why He Bought Home Directly Across The Street From Ex Kim Kardashian!

The insider continued:

“Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics. Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete’s sense of humor and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He’s also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond.”

While things may have become more serious between the couple, their main obstacle has been the distance between them. Pete, who is a cast member on Saturday Night Live, resides in New York City, while Kimmy Kakes lives in Los Angeles with her fam and her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, the pair has seemingly been making an effort to travel back and forth from the coasts in order to make it work. Most recently, the pair packed on the PDA while they got dinner at Jon & Vinny’s and ice cream at Rite Aid in El Lay. Super laid back!

The source noted how much Davidson appreciates how Kim has managed to juggle everything in her jam-packed schedule while making time for their relationship, saying:

“It’s actually been really fun and easy and there’s no pressure. Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time. He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom.”

Awww!!!

As for her ex-husband Kanye West, well, we all know his feelings on the matter at this point! While the insider claims Kim doesn’t care that he is moving on with Julia Fox, they allege that the 44-year-old rapper is PISSED about Pim’s coupling:

“Kanye absolutely hates that Pete and Kim are dating and despises the idea of Kim being with someone else. He is definitely not cool with it. Kim could honestly care less about the women Kanye dates.”

Again, this doesn’t surprise us too much. Ye did threaten to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in a leaked diss track – so if that doesn’t make his opinions on the actor clear, then we don’t know what will. But as we’ve said before, it is about time that Kanye just accepts that Kim is moving on and let her be happy. If we’re tired of watching him pull this double standard BS, we can only imagine how the KUTWK alum must feel. But at least, her family is loving Pete!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, FayesVision/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]