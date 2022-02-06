Pete Davidson Booed At Syracuse Basketball Game Years After Calling The City ‘Trash’

Apparently, some people in Syracuse, New York, are still holding a grudge against Pete Davidson!

On Saturday, the 28-year-old comedian didn’t exactly get a warm welcome when attending Syracuse University’s basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome. Why is that? Well, Davidson previously trashed the city on The Howard Stern Show in 2018 after spending time in the area while filming Big Time Adolescence with celebs like Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney, and Jon Cryer. He said at the time:

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash. Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f**king Ramada.”

He then dissed the city again several months later, telling Variety:

“It sucked. The whole town of Syracuse blows. Let’s be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time. The cops, because there’s nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time [I was there]. They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse.”

It’s safe to say Pete did not have the best time in Syracuse! And although that was three years ago, people apparently haven’t forgotten his remarks and decided to let him have it over the weekend. The crowd pointed and booed at him during the game at one point. Yikes! However, Davidson was a good sport and laughed at the situation. An attendee told Page Six on Sunday:

“Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him. He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.”

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd ???????? pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

The Saturday Night Live star, who was reportedly attending the event with entrepreneur Syracuse sports super fan Adam Weitsman, later called for a truce with the city of Syracuse in a video message posted by sports reporter Mike Curtis:

“Hello, Syracuse Orange men, Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?”

Hmm…

It may take a lot more than a thank you video to get back in people of Syracuse’s good graces! LOLz! You can watch the shout-out (below):

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. ????️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

The actor also told Syracuse.com that his past comments about the area “just didn’t really come out the best way,” adding:

“I don’t hate Syracuse.”

