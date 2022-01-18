Pete Davidson Reportedly Hired Extra Security After Kanye West's Leaked Song Threat!

Pete Davidson is evidently thinking it’s better safe than sorry right now.

The Saturday Night Live star is allegedly taking action after a diss track from Kanye West was leaked last week with the rapper loudly proclaiming he’d “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” amid the Suicide Squad star’s new romance with Kim Kardashian. So judging by the sound of this new report, Pete is opting to keep things extra secure… just in case!

According to RadarOnline, the King of Staten Island actor is worried not so much about Ye himself, but more about the 44-year-old rapper’s loyal fans, who are potentially more unpredictable. An insider explained the alleged situation to the outlet, reporting on the apparent extra security moves Pete is now making:

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security.”

Wow!

According to the report, the 28-year-old comedian has never used a security detail before — even when he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande back in 2018. So this is definitely a new situation! Still, dating the SKIMS founder means bringing on a whole new level of fame, and for that, Pete is apparently taking some action:

“Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

No kidding! Besides, we knew Pete and Ye reportedly experienced other security issues already, too. So it would make sense that the stakes have been raised!!

A second insider revealed more about Pete’s alleged thought process, suggesting the funnyman isn’t a fighter but a lover. That makes sense considering his personality! The source revealed:

“Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious.”

That is hilarious! We can imagine Pete being the type of guy to take a perverse pleasure in that level of notoriety.

LOLz!

And the insider continued from there:

“He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye as he is still the father of Kim’s children and that is important. And Pete will never step in the way of any of that. He finds being on a song of Kanye’s as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool.”

OK then! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Do U think it’s wise that Pete is allegedly doubling down on having extra security around just in case? Ye can be somewhat unpredictable, after all… Sound OFF with your reaction to this report down in the comments (below)!

