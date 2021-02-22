Get To Know Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page's Girlfriend, Soccer Player Emily Brown!

Well, you can take Regé-Jean Page off the market!

The breakout Bridgerton star has a special new lady in his life right now, according to a source who spoke about the matter to ET. In fact, this good news comes just days after the perfect pair was photographed (see pic HERE) in London together before they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day. Awww! But who is she?!

The outlet identifies the girl in question as soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown — and not his Bridgerton on-screen love interest, actress Phoebe Dynevor. The two stars have consistently denied they were together, and now with Brown in the picture it’s suddenly clear why there was no off-camera spark for the on-screen breakout celebs!

But who is Emily Brown, anyways?! Ch-ch-check out what we were able to learn about her (below)!

She’s English!

Just like her new man, Emily Brown is English-born! She’s well-educated, too, having attended Manchester University during her college days, according to her (now-defunct) LinkedIn profile.

She Plays The World’s Game

Just like a good English person should, right?! According to The Daily Mail, Brown grew up playing soccer her entire life, and still does part-time with a charity organization called Football Beyond Borders. Gotta love those who commit to remaining active even after their childhood and young adult days!

She’s Got An Office Job

As we mentioned just above here, Brown’s LinkedIn profile appears to have been disabled, but before it was, Us Weekly was able to pull some things from her work history. Most notably, she’s a professional copywriter by trade, having worked on projects for brands like Nike, Converse, Uber, and more. Sounds like she’s got a little Mad Men style in her, ya know?!

They’re Already Living Together!

So much for waiting it out, right?! According to Daily Mail, Page and Brown “live together in a house they bought in February 2020.” Wow! That makes this whole relationship feel a lot more serious — even in the early going — doesn’t it?!

She Keeps A VERY Low Profile…

As you might have expected considering she’s already deleted her LinkedIn profile, it’s hard to find traces of Brown anywhere on the internet. Multiple media outlets have reported that she doesn’t appear to have or use Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Admirable self-control! Wish we were more like that sometimes! LOLz!!!

Well, well, well! What do U make of Brown, and this new relationship for her and her man, Perezcious readers?! We’re obviously just getting to know Page early on here in his relatively young career, but it’s nice to see him find love like this!

So happy and excited for the happy couple!

Sound OFF with your reactions about their connection and more down in the comments (below)…

