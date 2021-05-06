Pete Davidson Drops What The ‘Key’ To All Relationships Is Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Pete Davidson has learned a few things about relationships over the last couple of years.

In a Thursday interview on The Breakfast Club, the 27-year-old comedian dished on how he does not like to hold back when he is interested in someone, explaining:

“I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

He continued:

“So, I just, off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can’t handle that stuff.”

Well, it appears Phoebe Dynevor was one of the few who could deal with it! And when it comes to a successful romance, Pete said communication is “really key” and you should not play any games with your partner:

“No, if I’m into you, I’m really into you. It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key.”

However, the Saturday Night Live cast member also thinks it is okay to have some space in a relationship when they have a busy schedule, sharing:

“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine. That would be my advice.”

While Pete hasn’t spoken directly about his connection to Phoebe, we can only assume they have put this sage wisdom into practice — especially as the 26-year-old actress works on season 2 of Bridgerton!

As we mentioned before, the New Yorker has had some experience in the romance department. Not only was he engaged to Ariana Grande, but Pete had also previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

Recently, he has been linked to Dynevor after they were spotted spending time together in Manchester, England in March. They’ve kept their coupling under wraps, but Davidson seemingly confirmed the rumors after mentioning he was “with my celebrity crush” during a Zoom conversation with Marquette University students back in April. Adding more fuel to the fire, the pair then were caught wearing matching necklaces with their shared “PD” initials.

Either way, who knew we needed relationship advice from Pete of ALL people?! And it was shockingly pretty decent — but we guess he had to pick up something from the Thank U, Next singer! Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

