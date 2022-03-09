Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Exhausted By Kanye West's Endless Drama: 'This Is Not His Scene'

Pete Davidson just wants to go back to living his life the way he did before all this drama!

And honestly, we don’t blame him at all for that sentiment.

The 28-year-old comedian has been the focus of a lot of attention over the last couple months ever since he and Kim Kardashian connected on a romantic level. In the ensuing weeks since their spark lit, Kim’s ex Kanye West has been digitally ruthless in calling out Pete with various Instagram antics and lyrical threats.But now, it sounds like the Saturday Night Live star is ready to just move on from it all! At least move on from Kanye, that is. Not from the SKIMS mogul!

An insider spoke to People about the ongoing situation in a new report published late Tuesday night, revealing behind-the-scenes details about how the King of Staten Island star has been coping with this bizarre stage of his life.

This is what the source revealed about Pete (below):

“Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it’s not a comfortable thing. This is not his scene. He’s a very cool and chill guy.”

That tracks with what we’ve previously heard about the SNL star, TBH!

Pete seems to be a laid-back dude trying to live his life and enjoy what he does — not get sucked into some weird social media drama like what’s been happening for weeks now with the Hurricane rapper.

Oh, and it sure sounds like Kim has had it up to here with her ex’s actions, too. The insider further explained to the mag how the KKW Beauty exec is completely fed up with Ye:

“This is a big reason why Kim is so upset and why she texted Kanye in the first place. It’s not fair to Pete or her what he’s been doing.”

No kidding!

Of course, Perezcious readers will note how this follows prior reporting on the situation surrounding the KUWTK star’s former and current partners.

A separate source previously revealed earlier this month that Kim is “furious” with Kanye, and specifically angry about that infamous (and awful) music video he made which shows an animated version of Pete being dragged and buried alive:

“She thinks it’s way too violent and is upset. She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop. Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that’s very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong.”

Amen to that!

What do U think about this situation, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on Kim, Pete, and Kanye down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN]