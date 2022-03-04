Got A Tip?

Pete Davidson's Best Friend BLASTS Kanye West For 'Internet Thugging'

Pete Davidson’s friend and King Of Staten Island co-star Ricky Velez has come to his defense amid Kanye West’s seemingly never-ending attacks!

The comedian took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to blast Ye for his aggressive and concerning behavior while sticking up for the SNL star, saying:

“PD is my brother, none of this is funny to me nor entertaining. A 44 year old man internet thugging is just sad.”

Wow! Ricky is clearly very bothered by this controversy, as are many. (Though we should note that the word “thug” is a racially-charged term that we wouldn’t use. Some better words might be harassing, threatening, bullying, etc.)

Ricky’s online defense comes shortly after Ye dropped a music video to his song Eazy that depicts Pete getting kidnapped and buried alive. Just one of many scary attacks the rapper has made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new man. And there have been many.

We’re glad more and more celebs are coming to the 28-year-old’s defense in this stressful time! It must be hard for everyone involved to watch him get hounded by an angry ex!

Ch-ch-check out Ricky’s full post (below).

(c) Ricky Velez/Instagram

Thoughts?!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/Apple Music/Universal Pictures All-Access/YouTube]

Mar 04, 2022 14:17pm PDT

