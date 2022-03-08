Larsa Pippen Speaks Out On Former BFF Kim Kardashian's Romance With Pete Davidson!

Larsa Pippen is speaking out about her former best friend Kim Kardashian‘s fresh new relationship!

The Real Housewives of Miami TV personality has had quite the star-crossed connection to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mogul over the last few years. As Perezcious readers will recall, things turned testy between the two for a while there, only to be resolved relatively recently with a somewhat steady peace.

Now, it’s unclear where that détente could go for the 47-year-old Housewives veteran and the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul. But we at least know one thing for certain at this point: Larsa is happy for Kim as the latter navigates her new relationship with 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson!

Speaking to podcast host David Yontef on the latest episode of Behind the Velvet Rope, Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife got very real sharing her thoughts about Pim! And while Larsa didn’t have a ton to say about the duo, what she did share revealed it all!

The former Kardashian bestie took the high road on Kim’s connection to the Saturday Night Live star, telling Yontef on this week’s new episode (below):

“If they’re happy, I am happy. When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

Glad to know that people continue to be so supportive of Kim and Pete getting together! Friends, family, former best friends… the more the merrier on something like this, right??

Of course, Pippen has commented a lot previously on Kim’s life, the reality TV star’s divorce from Kanye West, and more — all amid these womens’ former close friendship through it all.

In late 2020, Larsa spoke about losing out on Kim’s connection amid the KKW Beauty mogul’s marriage to the Hurricane rapper. In fact, while talking about it on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November of that year, Larsa echoed very similar statements to these new ones this week about wanting “everyone to be happy.”

She said at the time (below):

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive. I want everyone to be happy! … [Kanye] talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

And now, here we are, with Kim moving on post-divorce from Ye. So it sounds like Larsa is more than ready to move on, too!

