Pete Davidson popped back up again on Instagram on Wednesday, but we’ll forgive you if you missed it — because just as soon as he showed up, he was gone again!

According to Page Six, the Saturday Night Live star returned to IG for not even 60 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. The outlet reports that the funnyman was on the app “for less than an hour” before deactivating his account once again. Oh, well!

Eagle-eyed fans and social media followers picked up on Pete’s return to the ‘Gram on Wednesday afternoon, seeing that his account evidently remained exactly the same as it had before — with one video post on his feed, and the same YouTube link in his profile bio.

As you can see (below), fans noticed that the Meet Cute star had (briefly) returned:

Pete wasn’t around for long, though, and after such a short time he decided to scrap the account yet again — just like he did late last month.

So that was fun while it lasted… we guess?? Knowing that Pete isn’t too keen on social media stuff in general, we’re honestly surprised that he came back at all. And we can’t really blame him for deciding to leave the site once again. We get it!

Especially considering some of the bullying tactics he had already experienced on the site during his first ill-fated return last month.

Of course, the 28-year-old comedian’s resurgence on the site came on the same day that a court decided to make his girlfriend Kim Kardashian legally single once again following her split from rapper Kanye West.

And Ye himself was active on Instagram on Wednesday, too. As we previously reported, the 44-year-old rapper shared a new music video for his song Eazy, in which he collaborated with The Game, to his IG account on that same day. In the video, Ye showed disturbing images of a claymation-inspired stop-motion version of Pete being bagged, dragged, and buried alive.

So, yeah, there’s a lot of activity going on here, that’s for sure. And some of it is very disturbing, clearly!

