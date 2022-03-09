Kim Kardashian Promises To Spill The Tea On Pete Davidson Relationship In New Hulu Show! But Will He Appear???

The Kardashians is almost upon us!

We’ve been waiting patiently for the KarJenner clan to return to television, and luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait. The series premieres on Hulu in April, but our favorite reality show fam has already started doing promo work teasing some of what we can expect from this new era.

There’s been a lot of drama since KUWTK ended, so there’s a lot of ground to cover: the rise of Kravis, the fall of Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner’s new baby, the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s concert, and the list goes on.

Kim Kardashian specifically has had some of the most major life changes, with her contentious divorce from Kanye West and her budding relationship with Pete Davidson. So how much of that will we see on the show?

In a new interview with Variety, the SKIMS founder dished about her new man:

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Phew, what a tease!

So if we want to see the SNL star on screen, we’re going to have to stick it out at least another season. But if you’re disappointed by the lack of Pete, you can rest assured that Kimmy is going to spill the tea: she told the outlet that the audience will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

She promised:

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

While her BF may not have a cameo, her ex apparently did film some scenes for the new show “before things turned acrimonious.” In fact, Ye supposedly has “a major arc” in the first episode.

Kardashian fans will recall that the momma of four banned any talk of her marital troubles with the rapper from the old show (specifically, his infamous presidential run and subsequent meltdown). We can probably expect the same about the current “Skete” harassment on The Kardashians. Kim explained:

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

She added:

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

So who else can we expect to see??

Caitlyn Jenner is out, but Rob Kardashian “might eventually” have a cameo appearance. OK!

It’s unclear if Tristan Thompson himself will show up, but his paternity drama will definitely be addressed.

Khloé Kardashian admitted as much to Variety:

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

And while the Hulu move marks the beginning of a new chapter, it may still be the end of an era. Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker will reportedly play a big role on the show, but after that, the oldest sister is ready to bow out. She told the outlet:

“I see myself living in another city. I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living.”

We can hardly imagine a time where the Kardashians aren’t on our screens, but anything could happen in this new, post-KUWTK future.

We can’t wait to see what comes next!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers??

