Kim Kardashian Shows Support For 'Generous, Tender' Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West’s Relentless Attacks!

Kim Kardashian won’t stand by and let her man get blasted by her ex without taking a stand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Twitter to subtly share her thoughts on the latest Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson drama, and it’s pretty clear she thinks there’s a big misunderstanding when it comes to the public regard of her beau! To make her thoughts clear, the model decided to “like” a tweet shared by director James Gunn who took to the app to defend his former colleague on Thursday, saying:

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Such a kind thing to say amid all this chaos!

James and Pete worked together on The Suicide Squad which premiered last year, so Gunn knows what he’s talking about. The SKIMS founder notably liked the tweet just one day after her ex-husband released an animated music video for his new song Eazy in which the SNL star is seen getting kidnapped and beheaded. Pretty gruesome stuff. He also says in the song:

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Horrifyingly, despite the many violent and concerning threats Ye has sent Pete’s way the last few weeks, he still seems to have a LOT of support. The comments on James’ post are pretty harrowing with fans saying things like:

“Right ofcourse he is for sleeping with another man’s wife…. The sweetest guy ever ”

For the record, Davidson never slept with “another man’s wife.” The co-parents already split by the time they got together – and, to make things even more clear, Kim’s now officially and legally a single lady! So it doesn’t matter how bad Ye wants her back, she’s paving her own way without him now. Other users felt inclined to stick up for the rapper’s actions, adding:

“Didn’t Pete mock Kanye’s mental health on live television? How kind of him.” “the guy trashes someone’s mental health for years, then hangs out with the person and is in the same friend group, then actively and successfully pursues the same person’s wife. Sure, Ye should just leave it but anyone is going to feel a way.” “I mean even if the nicest person in the world decides to go in and taps my homegirl I would react the same. Doesn’t matter if he ‘treats’ some randoms nice [if] he treats me like sh*t”

Even if all that was entirely true, it’s never okay to threaten their life and rally others to spread similar hate, especially when you’re as powerful as Kanye. Also, Pete wasn’t exactly making jokes about Ye’s mental health; he was saying he knows you can have mental health issues and still not be an asshole, as he speaks from experience with his own mental struggles. He just delivered it all in a comedic tone. So yeah, there’s a difference. (He was also bringing it up because not long before, Kanye had notably ruffled feathers with the cast of SNL, so it didn’t come out of nowhere!)

Take a look at James’ original post and many more comments from fans (below).

For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022

As we’ve reported, last month, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to seemingly ask fans to harass the comedian in public, posting:

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER .”

The situation was so serious that the aspiring lawyer reached out to her baby daddy to urge him to take back his potentially violent call to action, writing in a text:

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

Sadly, Ye’s yet to fully back off the aggression as his latest music video makes pretty clear. With every hateful messages he sends the King of Staten Island’s way, it seems to only pull Pim closer. An insider told Us Weekly:

“They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple. Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple.”

The source also suggested that the pair was deciding to be more private with their love life because of the drama, adding:

“The current circumstances make it awkward for them to shout their relationship from the rooftops. [But Kim] adores Pete [and] they’re spending as much time together as they can.”

We’re glad to see the mom of four sticking up for her new man though! We’re sure this has been an intense way to start a new relationship, but if they can get through this, they’ll be ready to face any other obstacles in the future!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

