Royal Breakup! Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Peter Phillips Splits From GF Lindsay Wallace After 3 Years!

Peter Phillips has called it quits with his girlfriend.

Princess Anne‘s son, one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandsons, began dating Lindsay Wallace in 2021 after his divorce from Autumn Kelly. But the romance is reportedly no more!

According to multiple outlets this week, they decided to part ways amicably. Peter’s official spokesman, Gerard Franklin, confirmed the breakup to People on Tuesday. He called the split “a private matter.” The couple had been together for three years. It’s unclear what went wrong and when exactly they cut ties.

Related: Meghan’s Half-Sister Drags Catherine Into Defamation Lawsuit!

While the duo made several public appearances together throughout most of their romance, they had notably taken a step back recently. They didn’t even join in on the royals’ annual walk to Christmas Day service in Sandringham in December. So, perhaps that was a sign of trouble in paradise?!

Before this romance, Peter had been with his ex-wife for 13 years and shares daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with her. His former girlfriend was also a mom to two children with her ex Andrew, whom she was with for 11 years, per Us Weekly. Always worse when there are kids involved… And on both sides…

Lindsay has been in the royal orbit for a long time now after attending Gordonstoun School alongside Peter’s sister Zara Tindall, who introduced them. Too bad things didn’t work out! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]