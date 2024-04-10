Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Drags Princess Catherine Into Defamation Lawsuit!

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha is not going down without a fight… and she’s hoping Princess Catherine will join forces with her!

As Perezcious readers know, the half-siblings have been battling it out for months now amid a defamation lawsuit Samantha brought against the Duchess of Sussex for the so-called “disparaging, hurtful, and false” comments the 42-year-old made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey and in her Netflix documentary. Basically, the 59-year-old hated how Prince Harry‘s wife insisted she was an only child who didn’t have much of a relationship with her older half-sis, who comes from her father’s side of the family. Meghan also accused Samantha of changing her last name to gain fame (she had been Samantha Grant before Meghan became so well known).

Related: Harry Feud Will Cost William A ‘Top Adviser’ When He’s King

Unfortunately for Samantha, a judge sided with the Suits alum last month by dismissing the case with prejudice. She had failed to provide the necessary evidence to support her claims. Plus, the judge felt the actress had mostly shared her opinions, which could not be deemed defamatory. But according to Newsweek on Tuesday, Samantha filed an appeal this week attempting to overturn Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell‘s previous decision. In a court filling obtained by the outlet, her legal team wrote:

“Notice is hereby given that the Plaintiff, Samantha M. Markle, by and through her undersigned counsel, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Order Granting Defendants, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Motion to Dismiss entered by the Honorable Charlene Edwards Honeywell on March 12, 2024.”

But that’s not even the craziest part! While breaking the news, journalist Dan Wootton also claimed on X (Twitter) that Samantha’s “lawyer Peter Ticktin is planning on asking Catherine to provide a witness statement.”

OMG. What?!?

Without explaining why Samantha wants the Princess of Wales to speak out, the journalist added:

“Sam Markle stresses Catherine’s cancer recovery is priority, saying: ‘I think it’s important everyone know that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges. We want to be respectful of that and her recovery is a priority.'”

Sam Markle stresses Catherine’s cancer recovery is priority, saying:

“I think it's important everyone know that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges. We want to be respectful of that and her recovery is a priority.” https://t.co/CHeQuqwQt0 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 9, 2024

And considering the timing of this request, fans are PISSED with Samantha! Taking to social media after the bombshell claim, they argued:

“[Catherine] has enough on her plate to deal with. Why exacerbate her situation by adding her estranged sister-in-law’s dysfunctional family into the mix?” “Leave Catherine alone!!! What does Catherine have to do with this? She has her own health battle to fight, she does not need to be dragged into this mess (for no reason, just for publicity once again from a Markle!).” “Samantha needs to give up. The more she pursues her vendetta against Meghan, the more pathetic she becomes.” “Samantha’s become a professional victim (runs in the family), she’s nothing but an attention-seeking cry-baby”

Yeesh!

If Samantha thought teaming up with Meghan’s rival Kate Middleton was going to win her any brownie points in this legal battle, she was wrong AF! It may have only made things worse! And besides, the royal family rarely gets involved in unnecessary court cases at all. Does Samantha really think the future queen is going to willingly participate in this!? We highly, highly, highly doubt it!

But the shocking request did get Samantha one thing: more time in the spotlight! We guess that if she’s really just in it for the attention, mission accomplished on that part. Oof. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via This Morning/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]