Justin Bieber Draws Fan Concern After Posting Pics Of Himself Crying -- & Hailey Responds!

Justin Bieber has raised eyebrows after posting troubling new snaps.

On Saturday, the Peaches singer took to Instagram with a series of posts offering looks at his life both past and present. From old live performances, to sandy beach vacations, and tons of selfies, Justin gave fans a ton of content to look through… Tears and all.

Related: Jenelle Evans Calls Relationship With Scary Ex David Eason ‘A Big Mistake’

In his fourth upload of the day, the 30-year-old led with a pic of him dancing and singing on stage — but just a few pics in, the post’s energy took a sharp turn. In a selfie of J.B. in a white zip-up and a green bucket hat, a tear can clearly be seen welling up in his eye. He looked distressed as he peered down at the camera and snapped the pic. And in the following photo, the tear can be streaming down his face in addition to one that rolled down his other cheek. See (below):

Poor Justin!

He didn’t offer any sort of explanation as he left the caption blank, but fans quickly rushed to the comments to share their love and support. They wrote things like:

“I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face ” “why u crying tho ” God bless you JB ” “Justin, we are here for you brother ” “Don’t cry, my dear, otherwise I’ll cry too ”

So what’s going on?? Is it something to do with his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber?? Well, maybe not… Because she also took to the comments to offer her man a supportive observation. She simply wrote:

“a pretty crier”

Inneresting!

This all comes after insiders shut down rumors that the Rhode Beauty and Justin are having marriage issues earlier this month — despite prevailing rumors.

So what do YOU think is going on here?? We just hope Justin is okay!

[Images via Justin Bieber/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]