Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift His ‘Significant Other’ At Charity Auction In Las Vegas -- Where Eras Tour Tickets Went For HOW Much?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made quite the splash at a charity gala over the weekend!

On Saturday night, the happy couple joined Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany at his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas… Where tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour were in high demand!!

Related: Taylor & Joe Alwyn Are ‘Respectful’ Of Each Other But ‘Not In Touch’

In footage floating around X (Twitter), the pair can be seen entering the venue looking stunning as ever! Taylor wore an emerald green dress with fashionable cutouts in the back as she let hair flow freely, while Travis sported a navy blue suit with a white button up shirt underneath. See HERE.

Gorgeous! But their looks alone weren’t the highlights of the night…

In an Instagram Story posted by auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, Trav got up on stage to sweetly reference the Lover singer while introducing a hot new item into the mix. He said:

“Alright, alright, alright, I think I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn’t on the docket.”

Awww! He continued:

“Um, has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?”

The crowd went wild as the Kansas City Chiefs star offered up four tickets to Eras Tour shows in Miami, Indianapolis, or New Orleans come this fall when the tour returns to the US. The bids started at $5,000 and steadily went up in $5,000 increments — ultimately being sold for a whopping $80,000, according to Harry’s Stories!!

OMG!!!

Maybe all the excitement will make returning to tour a little less “sad” for Tay?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Taylor Swift/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]