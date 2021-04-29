Reese Witherspoon SLAMS Media For Portraying Her & Britney Spears So Differently!

Reese Witherspoon has some thoughts on her and Britney Spears’ media treatment in the mid-2000s!

In a recent interview with Time, the 45-year-old actress said she analyzed her experiences with the tabloids following The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. Witherspoon explained how photographers treated the pair similarly in some ways, like when she got divorced from Ryan Phillippe in 2006 (Spears split from Kevin Federline that same year).

At the time, the women were raising two young children and were often harassed by the papz — even if they were just at the kids’ schools or in their own homes. Witherspoon recalled a time when an RV was stationed outside her home with cameras constantly directed at her kitchen window, saying:

“My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars.”

However, the Big Little Lies star recognizes how the media harshly portrayed them as opposites. Witherspoon and other stars like Jennifer Garner were considered “good” by the press, while Spears was “bad,” along with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. Of course, the label was despite incidents like the momma’s 2013 arrest where she famously screamed at a police officer:

“Do you know my name? You’re about to find out who I am.”

While her quasi-scandal did come a bit later than Spears’, Witherspoon went on to call out the double standard in how the stars were covered, questioning:

“What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position. I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of s****y.”

As you may know, Spears’ troubled relationship with the media and her controversial conservatorship came under fire after Framing Britney. Stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mara Wilson and Hilton have opened up about how the press also treated poorly them after the documentary’s debut. The 40-year-old heiress specifically spoke on her This Is Paris podcast in February:

“I’ve been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, Britney, Paris, and a group of us were treated so unfairly. Just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us. It made me think a lot this week.”

Last month, Spears finally broke her silence on the documentary and shared how she felt “embarrassed” and “cried for two weeks” from the doc. Luckily, the legendary songstress will also have the opportunity to speak about her conservatorship for herself in court on June 23.

[Image via Reese Witherspoon/Instagram & Britney Spears/Instagram]