Podcaster Hallie Batchelder Sparks Major Controversy After Basically Telling Her Listeners That Condoms Are For Losers -- WTF??

Hallie Batchelder has an insane take when it comes to condoms!

On Friday, the 28-year-old influencer uploaded a clip to Instagram from the latest episode of her Extra Dirty podcast, in which she shared her opinions with guest Lindsey Fishman on what she called the “condom epidemic.” Buckle up for what she had to say, folks. According to Hallie, she is “offended” by any of her partners suggesting they use protection. Yes, really. She said:

“I had a big drought over the summer, and then I, like, reentered a ho era. But the last two guys I f**ked, like, in the past month, have suggested using condoms, and I’m, like, kind of being offended by the condom epidemic. I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t … I’m allergic.”

Lindsey chimed in to share that she also doesn’t “like them.” To which Haillie replied:

“I know. Who likes them?”

The podcaster then proceeded to list off three reasons why she doesn’t use condoms, explaining:

“One, it kills the mood. Two, I don’t want to have your f***ing weird offspring baby. Like, I have a stronger IUD than, like, Zeus. Pregnancy is not on the table. I don’t want to have a child with you. Or like three, are you calling me a whore, and are you trying to protect yourself from STDs I might have?”

Sorry, what?!? Yeah, he is! You never know, and it is better to be safe than sorry! Lindsey went on to ask:

“Do you ever ask them? Like, why are you doing this?”

And Hallie has! The social media personality recalled:

“This happened to me like a couple weeks ago and I was like, ‘Look at you looking for a condom and like how it’s ruining the mood. And also like why do you need one.’ He just thought it was practicing responsible sex and boundaries with him. And I was like, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.’”

WTF…

Lindsey wondered if Hallie told “him to grow up.” Girl, he is acting like the grown-up here! Jeez! The host said she was grossed out by him:

“I got the ick, and I haven’t talked to him since.”

There’s so much wrong here. First off, IUDs are not 100% effective in preventing pregnancies. It is rare, “with fewer than 1 out of 100 people who use an IUD” getting pregnant each year, per Planned Parenthood. However, it can happen. We also unfortunately live in a world where it is harder to get an abortion than ever before, which is why she should be preaching about safe sex — and not this weird take.

It is more than just pregnancy, though. IUDs don’t protect against STIs, but you know what does? Condoms. They lower the chance of getting or spreading STIs. It’s not just about keeping your partner safe, but also about keeping yourself safe because you never know. You can’t always trust someone when they say they’re “clean.” That is just the reality. Why put yourself at risk? And why encourage anyone to put themselves at risk? It is beyond irresponsible and dangerous to hop on a podcast and basically say condoms are for losers. Watch the clip (below):

In the comments section of the post, people slammed Hallie and stressed the importance of safe sex practices. They said:

“Does your IUD also protect you against HIV and AIDS?” “You might not care about your own safety, and that’s your choice. But refusing protection is selfish… you could have something you don’t even know about, and he or his future partners could get it. Knowledge doesn’t hurt.” “Trying to coerce someone into not using a condom is gross. Respect and boundaries go both ways. Recommending vulnerable young listeners risk their sexual and reproductive health is despicable.” “This is incredibly disappointing and disheartening to watch and a terrible example to younger listeners. Sexual health is so important. Shaming someone for making wise and safe choices is embarrassing.” “This is a HORRIBLE message to send to your peers, young women, and ULTIMATELY THE GIRLS WHO ARE TOO YOUNG TO UNDERSTAND the message you are sending. Do better.” “You should be encouraging condoms for your viewers, HPV can lead to cervical cancer.”

Other social media users on TikTok also bashed Hallie, including influencer Clarke Peoples. She went off in a video, saying:

“Telling people that ‘using condoms kills the mood’ or that you feel like a slut if someone tells you, ‘Yeah, well, I want to use a condom to protect myself,’ is one of the craziest things I’ve actually ever heard. To think there are grown adults roaming the streets thinking that it’s offensive for someone to want to protect themselves and you from contracting an STD or getting pregnant blows my mind. There is no man, no woman, no one-night stand, no baecation, no Chanel bag, no amount of money that is worth risking your life, your livelihood or your health for to engage in unprotected sex.”

Say it louder for everyone to hear! Especially Hallie! See more responses (below):

@claaaarke there’s nothing cute or funny about shaming safe sex especially when reproductive health and healthcare at large are under attack in this country. please act like you have the sense you were born with ♬ original sound – clarke – clarke

Sadly, the content creator isn’t changing her mind about the matter — no matter how much backlash she receives. She doubled down on her stance in a TikTok video on Saturday, calling all the backlash “bulls**t.” Prepare to get even more infuriated, guys. Hallie said she saw a video that a “beautiful young woman” posted “trying to cancel me for having a ‘controversial opinion about sex.’”

“I said I don’t f*** with condoms, and they ruin the vibe. And if that’s what you want to cancel me for, OK, cancel me and my career. I don’t know what you want me to say. I’m not changing my mind on that one. If I texted a group chat with a hundred bitches and I said, ‘Hey guys, when was the last time you used a condom?’ I can guarantee most of them would say high school.”

No. Just no. Hallie noted she was shocked that this blew up so much out of all the “out of pocket” things she said in the past, adding:

“I’m not saying practice unsafe sex, I have an IUD that’s stronger than Zeus and Thor combined. I was a classics major. Let’s be so fucking for real right now, that’s some dumbass s**t.”

Is she serious? She pretty much suggested it when she said anyone using condoms gives her the ick or it kills the mood and whatnot. Whether Hallie realizes it or not, some impressionable people follow her and may take what she said to heart. The podcast host concluded with a fake apology:

“Anyways, I’m going to take a nap. I love you guys and I’m formally apologizing for saying that, I guess.”

Wow. Doubling down and not listening to the valid criticisms of her comments is absolutely wild. Watch the video (below):

We beg everyone: Do NOT listen to Hallie. Please protect yourself and practice safe sex. Your health and well-being matter. Reactions, Perezcious Sound OFF in the comments!

