Police Say Rachel Morin Murder Suspect Linked To Home Invasion & Assault Case In Los Angeles

New details have come out about the investigation into the murder of Rachel Morin.

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old mom of five was reported missing by her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, after she never came home from a hike on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on August 5. The following day, authorities discovered her body off the trail. There were “indicators” on the remains pointing to murder, leading authorities to shift the investigation to a homicide.

Following the news of her death, speculation ran rampant that Rachel’s boyfriend could’ve have been responsible for the crime. Police even said they questioned him and “many other people who are close to Rachel.” But was this really done by someone who knew the mother? Investigators don’t think that’s the case now.

Two weeks following her death, police have revealed evidence collected at the crime scene for Rachel has been linked to another case out in a different state. In a press conference on Thursday, Colonel William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that DNA analyzed by the Maryland State Police matched a sample collected at the scene of a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles, California, in March. OMG!

No other details about the assault case were revealed at the time. However, law enforcement showed a video they obtained of the suspect leaving the residence in El Lay. Davis noted that the person in the footage is believed “to be the person who murdered” Rachel – but “unfortunately that suspect has not been identified” yet.

Police described the suspect as a dark-haired man of Hispanic descent who is about 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds. Authorities also think he is between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. In the short video, the man appeared to be shirtless as he closed the front door and walked down the steps of the home he allegedly robbed. You can see the video (below):

At this point, Davis told reporters they believe Rachel’s murder was “a random act of violence,” and the suspect acted alone. Cops also “don’t have any clue” where this guy may be right now. They are asking the public for help in identifying who the individual may be, noting:

“Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at [email protected].”

Hopefully, the police will get some answers about who this person in the video is soon.

[Image via Harford County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook]