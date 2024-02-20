Ex Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter's Shockingly Grisly Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

As loved ones continue to reel over former porn star Kagney Linn Karter‘s death, authorities in Ohio are releasing more information about the awful tragedy.

According to a report published by TMZ on Tuesday morning, the ex-adult film actress did indeed die by suicide. Per the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in its death report, she was killed by an “intraoral shotgun wound.” Sadly, yes, that’s the official coroner’s way of saying she put the shotgun barrel in her mouth and pulled the trigger. Oof…

Making this even sadder? Per the outlet, Kagney’s mother is the one who discovered her body and had to call the cops. The former porn star apparently left a note behind, but the contents have not been revealed. As for other parts of the investigation, police in the Cleveland suburb of Parma say there is no sign of foul play, and officers did not find any evidence of drug use at the scene. They’re still investigating to figure out who owns the shotgun used.

As we previously reported, Kagney’s friends in the pole dancing community in the cities of Cleveland and Akron have been left heartbroken over her death. They set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses in support of Kagney’s grieving mother. As of early Tuesday afternoon, it has raised more than $16,000 from hundreds of donors — more than twice its initial goal. You can support that page HERE.

We continue to send our condolences to Kagney’s friends, family, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Kagney Linn Karter/Instagram]