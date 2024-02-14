Teen Tells Cops She Murdered Dad & Younger Brother Because She 'Couldn’t Control The Urge To Kill'

A teenager in Nevada is accused of shooting her father and younger brother to death in their Reno home.

According to multiple reports, the incident happened on Friday, February 9. That afternoon, Reno 911 dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen who heard arguing and gunshots next door. Then, minutes later, 17-year-old Mashenka Reid called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers she had murdered her dad and brother.

Related: Police Say Indiana Man Murdered His Girlfriend — Over How To Chop Onions?!

Per 2 News Nevada and the Reno Gazette Journal, a probable cause affidavit states Reid matter-of-factly told the officers what happened when she called into dispatch:

“I shot my dad. I shot my brother. I think my brother is dead.”

Then, when dispatchers tried to keep her on the line to suss out more information, the affidavit notes Reid’s deeply unsettling reasoning:

“I couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody.”

OMG…

Reid told dispatchers she used a Walther PPS handgun to shoot them, then dropped the gun inside the home. She also said she “believed” her little sister was still alive.

When cops arrived, they encountered and detained Mashenka. They found the body of her deceased father in the garage, and, tragically, they found her slain brother — who the affidavit claims was only 4 or 5 years old — on the living room couch. Cops were quickly then able to locate her younger sister alive and apparently unharmed in a back bedroom of the home. Per the Gazette Journal, none of the victims’ names have been released to the public.

Reid has since been charged with murder and booked into Washoe County Jail. Per People, she is being represented by a public defender. It is unclear if she has yet entered a plea in the case. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those lost. Such a horrible, heartbreaking situation.

[Image via Washoe County Sheriff’s Office]