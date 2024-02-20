Hoda Kotb Speaks Out About Kelly Rowland’s Today Show Walk-Off!

Hoda Kotb is finally addressing the elephant in the room.

Kelly Rowland caused quite the stir for the Today team last week after bailing on guest hosting duties because her dressing room was not up to par! Rita Ora ended up being able to fill in at a moment’s notice, and she did a fantastic job, but things were really down to the wire there because of the Destiny’s Child alum’s hasty decision! But it sounds like there are no hard feelings?!

On Tuesday’s episode of the morning show, Hoda spoke out about the debacle:

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland and I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again.”

Related: American Idol Hairstylist Reveals The REAL Reason Katy Perry Is Leaving!

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who was back after taking last Thursday off, noted:

“She’s welcome any time.”

Hoda agreed, playfully adding:

“She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together.”

HA! No hard feelings, but definitely a little sarcasm! She added:

“I just want to say that we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many, many years.”

She and Jenna even reflected on having the Say My Name singer on as a guest for the first time, and knowing right then and there that they wanted her to host one day.

What great attitudes considering the position Kelly left the crew in last week! And for that, Hoda gave Rita a special shout out:

“On another note, too, we just want to give a shout out to Rita Ora who kind of came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job. We have great women on this show.”

Jenna joked, “I won’t take a day off until 2026.”

Ha!

Watch the full clip (below):

Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’ pic.twitter.com/ax5ZEtv8aP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 20, 2024

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC & Condé Nast Traveler/YouTube]