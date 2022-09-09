Porn Star Lana Rhoades Responds To Rumors Tristan Thompson Got Her Pregnant!

Porn star Lana Rhoades is speaking out about baby daddy rumors — and apparently absolving Tristan Thompson of fans’ accusations that he could be involved??

The adult film entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday to clarify something she’d posted days before on TikTok. And while fans of the star are still tossing out guesses about the identity of the father of her 8-month-old son Milo, it would seem Lana cleared things up here. Uhh, well, kinda. Sorta. Maybe not?! Ha!!

So all this started last week over on TikTok. In a since-deleted video shared to that site, the adult entertainer revealed some personal frustrations in a caption, writing:

“I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know I said I’m pregnant and he told me to go F myself.”

Well damn!

Not sure where she heard NBA players weren’t f**kboys but OK.

Immediately in the comments section, fans started asking whether Khloé Kardashian‘s 31-year-old baby daddy could be the basketball star to whom Lana was referring. It clearly says a lot about Tristan that he’s immediately who folks thought of when they heard about a ballplayer impregnating and running.

Rhoades evidently thought better of the post, because she wiped it from her feed. But shrewd social media lurkers capped it for posterity, as you can see (below):

Lana Rhoades hints at her baby daddy being an NBA player on TikTok @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/bhuaHb3Ht6 — jan (@ZionWilliamstan) September 2, 2022

Oh jeez!

Immediately, fans started wondering whether Tristan could be the baby daddy! Others threw out some names of other NBA mega-stars, including Kevin Durant (like in that tweet above), Blake Griffin, and others. Hmmm…

Now let’s fast forward to this week as the updates roll in!! On Thursday, Lana took to IG with a stunning lingerie pic, joking that she needs “a husband to wear this for.”

Look (below):

Damn!!

Fans picked right back up with their baby daddy accusations once again in the comments. One asked this in a since-deleted message:

“Tristan?”

But no! It wasn’t Tristan! (We think?)

Lana replied to the comment with a yawning emoji. So that would imply she is, uh, bored with the accusation? And so that means it’s not true? We guess?!

Another fan pointed out the obvious:

“There’s a lot of nba players.”

Yeah, no s**t, Sherlock! Lana replied curtly:

“They aren’t hubby material.”

Not to be that guy, but Khloé could’ve told you that. LOLz! Just saying!!

Other fan guesses include more NBA stars like Durant and Griffin, as well as Lana’s ex-boyfriend, social media influencer Mike Majlak. She split with him just a few months before announcing her pregnancy last year, so who knows.

Sure says a lot about Tristan’s perception in the public eye that so many would accuse him, though…

Lana hasn’t said any more about who it is. So interested followers are left to guess! What about U, Perezcious readers?? Any ideas?!

