Tristan Thompson Claims He 'Never Switched Sides' In Cryptic Comment & Gets Called TF OUT By Fans!

Tristan Thompson is playing the same cryptic game often favored by the woman with whom he now shares two children.

But fans aren’t really feeling the NBA star’s mysterious Instagram actions. In fact, he’s getting taken to task in the comments section!!

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Praises Khloé Kardashian After Surrogate Birth, BUT…

On Thursday afternoon, the free agent basketball star took to IG for the first time in almost a month — his first post since the surrogate delivered his and Khloé Kardashian‘s second child — with a new pic.

In the snap, Tristan is seen all lit up while standing in front of a stone wall. The tall hooper is rocking a floral shirt, black pants, and white sneakers along with a watch and two chains around his neck. But it’s the caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Here’s what Tristan wrote alongside the pic:

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same”

To make things even more cryptic, he also added this aggro hashtag:

#DontTryMe

Jeez…

As Page Six notes, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star’s new IG caption is similar to lyrics from MP2K13‘s song Self Made, which begins with these bars:

“I never switched sides / I just switched lanes / Got older and realized / Everybody ain’t the same.”

Pretty close, indeed!! Maybe that was Tristan’s inspo, then?!

Related: Khloé Is ‘Taking Her Time’ Deciding On The Perfect Name For Her Newborn Son

Regardless, you can see the full post (below):

Ooooookay then!

The cryptic tactic didn’t go very far with fans. Quickly, well over a thousand people chimed in with comments. And lots of them called Tristan out for his seemingly-endless cheating scandals and infidelity allegations!

Here are just a few of the most intense criticisms of the basketball star’s attempt to go hard on IG, including a reference to Theo — the infant son Tristan infamously shares with Maralee Nichols:

“Tristan please” “yeah and you switch baby mamas too” “Yeah you switched up on @khloekardashian your entire relationship. Now go meet your new son Theo as well.” “Don’t try me? or what bruh you gonna impregnate someone” “Buddy out here fumbling the same bag with Khloe over and over and over talkin bout ‘I got wiser'” “Now Tristan” “Just switched baby mamas” “You switched beds…”

Damn!!!

Yeah, #DontTryMe indeed. Or, don’t try them. Ha!

Of course, Khloé has been busy as can be with True Thompson‘s little brother through all this online drama. As we’ve previously reported, the Good American founder is ecstatic with the baby’s recent arrival:

“Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

So it’s all good at home!

And as for Tristan’s cryptic controversy and the commentariat’s call-outs… well, looks like he can play that game on his own at this point. Khloé’s got s**t to do!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]