Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Shares Update On How Star Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Scandal, Says It ‘Stripped’ Away Her ‘Glory Times’

Malika Haqq has nothing but praise for her longtime best friend Khloé Kardashian after dealing with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s latest scandals!

The 39-year-old television personality appeared on the Reality with The King podcast on Wednesday and opened up about how her reality star bestie is coping after her drama with Tristan. Earlier this month, the former couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. But what should have been such a happy moment for the Good American founder was somewhat clouded by the paternity scandal from Tristan.

Related: Tristan HAS Been Paying Child Support To Maralee?!

When first news broke that the two were expecting another child, Khloé revealed in her statement that their baby was conceived in November – just weeks before the 31-year-old basketball player was exposed for cheating on her with Maralee Nichols and fathering a child with the personal trainer. That is a lot to go through for one person, especially while caring for a newborn baby. And according to Malika, the drama has been hard on Koko during the first couple of weeks with her son. She explained on the podcast:

“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances. She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

However, the Sky High star commends Khloé for remaining so strong during this difficult situation with the NBA star:

“She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much. This ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch. … [But] family is so important to both us and it’s not the same [situation as it is] when it’s just you.”

Ultimately, Malika finds that The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has done a great job in prioritizing her two children at the end of the day:

“We have these kids now … and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they’re good fathers. What happens with the moms and the spouses — we can all sit here and say some s**t should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is, and it’s these babies.”

Hopefully, things will start to ease up for Khloé now that some time has passed. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Malika Haqq/Instagram, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Tristan Thompson/Instagram]