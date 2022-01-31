Prince Andrew Reportedly Caught Lashing Out At Gardeners -- Will Likely Spend Two 'Uncomfortable' Days In Deposition Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Prince Andrew is most definitely feeling the heat over Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit.

As we’ve been reporting, the consequences are piling up for Queen Elizabeth’s third child. The royal matriarch finally stripped him of all his royal and military titles, and now he’s allegedly terrified of going broke amidst the legal proceedings. That said, he’s still determined to clear his name, going so far as to demand a trial by jury in the case.

Related: Another Jeffrey Epstein Victim Comes Forward With Claims Against Andrew

Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies is more than a little confused by the opposing team’s strategy. He recently told Mail on Sunday:

“He could have said, ‘I didn’t know she was underage.’ He could have said, ‘This was an entirely consensual affair.’ There are a number of things he could have said that would have been hard to attack. But this is incomprehensible.”

Boies explained to the outlet that he expects to depose the Duke of York later this year, which will take “a day, or probably two,” and is likely to be “a little uncomfortable” for Andrew. He said:

“I’m going to try to get him to understand that this is not going to be combative. Obviously, I’m going to ask him a lot of questions. And although some of the questions may be uncomfortable, I’m not going to be aggressive or in any way offensive to him. I’m going to be respectful.”

The attorney added that he does not expect to question the prince’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson or his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He claimed that Andrew’s conversations with the Queen “could be used, it’s hard to get at those, because he’s probably not going to admit to them, and we’re not going to depose her.”

Despite the 61-year-old’s insistence on a “trial by jury,” Boies suggested there is still a path to settling the case out of court — but it’s going to take more than just money to sway Virginia. The lawyer shared:

“We would be unlikely to settle in a situation in which somebody just handed over a cheque. So if Prince Andrew maintains ‘I’ve never heard of this person,’ ‘I don’t know who she is,’ ‘The photographs are fake,’ then I don’t think we would settle on that basis. That said, if you had a settlement that was large enough to be, in effect, a vindication, then it’s something we would obviously look at.”

The disgraced military vet has reportedly been pretty rattled by the lawsuit situation. According to a source for UK tabloid The Sun, days after initially being served the court papers he”shouted and yelled” at a gardener at Windsor for some poorly tended trees.

The insider dished:

“He was over the top. … Andrew is under a great deal of stress but it’s no reason to take it out on staff doing their job. She had nothing to do with the damage and felt it was unfair. After all, it’s only a few saplings.”

The source explained further:

“There was a team of gardeners tending the grounds and Andrew spotted a problem with saplings. He started screaming and shouting, ‘What have you done?’ The gardener was very upset and shaken. She has always been considered conscientious and hard-working. Andrew was over the top. You just don’t talk to people like that no matter who you are.”

Ugh! Being under a lot of stress is no excuse to take your anger out on employees. But honestly, it sounds like Andrew was prone to snapping at palace servants even before he was dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein-related scandal. A previous Sun exposé revealed that in years past he would lose his cool at the maids if they didn’t arrange his stuffed animals correctly in his bedroom. (And yes… we’re talking the adult prince here.)

One of those maids, Charlotte Briggs, also told the outlet that he had once shouted at her for improperly closing his curtains. When a tiny sliver of light still shone between them, he allegedly swore at her:

“Can’t you f**king do anything right?”

Related: Harry & Meghan Speak Out About Spotify’s COVID-19 Misinformation Controversy

Charlotte, who was left in tears after the incident, recalled:

“This man fought for his country in the Falklands but couldn’t stand up to close his own curtains. It was utterly ridiculous but spoke volumes about him. Andrew definitely put a downer on things. He thinks he’s above everyone.”

Jeez. Andrew sure sounds like a real prince, alright. If there’s any bright side, it’s that he might not even be able to afford servants to yell at after all this. But we’ll see how it all pans out in (or out of) court.

[Image via WENN/Instar]