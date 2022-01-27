Whoa! Prince Andrew DEMANDS Trial By Jury!

Prince Andrew wants to be tried by a jury of his peers.

On Tuesday night, Queen Elizabeth‘s son filed court papers that issued steadfast denials about all the allegations of wrongdoing against him following the bombshell accusations of rape and sexual assault made by Virginia Roberts last year.

In his official response to the allegations, the Prince submitted 41 denials along with 11 defense points requesting that the case be dismissed. At one point in the docs, he said the allegations should be barred by “[Roberts’] own wrongful conduct… and unclean hands” in light of what he claims is the woman’s supposed involvement in procuring victims for Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew further said that he “lacks sufficient information to admit or deny” many of the other claims being made against him.

The biggest surprise of the denial from Tuesday night is his very clear request for a “trial by jury” in order to face the accusations made by Roberts. Andrew’s legal submission lays it all out there in very simple language, with one sentence saying this (below):

“Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint.”

David Boies, who represents Roberts, reacted to the trial by jury demand last night, too. On behalf of his client in the case, Boies told the media:

“Prince Andrew’s answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself.”

Of course, that “trial by jury” request is a bit of a shocker, as Andrew’s own Royal Family is reportedly “desperate” for him to settle the accusations out of court and avoid what would be a major media spectacle in court. Among other more pressing considerations, the trial may well come later this year during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration across the pond. That would be an unwelcome distraction, to say the very least.

Even more to the point, we can’t help but think of Andrew’s disastrous and bumbling viral 2019 interview about Epstein that really did not help his case in this realm. Yeah… And now, a source spoke to DailyMail.com about the dynamic in London right now, and it sounds like a very contentious time for Buckingham Palace:

“Andrew is on collision course with the Palace over this.”

Not good.

As we recently noted, Queen Elizabeth “swiftly and ruthlessly” (finally?) forced her son to step down from all of his royal patronages, while also reportedly demanding that he not use the crown’s assets to help fight the accusations against him.

Sounds like Andrew is going full steam ahead with this one in court, though, regardless of what the Queen may want.

