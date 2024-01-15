Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Adopted A Chicken From Ellen DeGeneres?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new feathered friend in their coop!

On Instagram over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres updated her profile with a new photo of her chicken Sinkie alongside the sad news the bird had retained an injury. The good news, though, was that the family fowl has already found a new home — amongst neighboring royalty! In the caption of the post, the 65-year-old wrote:

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily, our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Too cute!

We bet Sinkie will have a great time living with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! Not to mention, since Ellen is a close friend to the royal couple, she’ll be able to visit the coop and see Sinkie whenever she wants.

This is the Suits alum’s dream come true, too! Back in 2021, during their CBS interview, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed his wife “always wanted chickens.” And since then, their 4-year-old son has joined in with his own love of nature. The family have their own coop they call “Archie’s Chicken Inn.” In it, they often take in rescue chickens to live in Montecito with them! So sweet!!

What do U think Sinkie’s official royal title should be, Perezcious readers?? Give us your guess in the comments (below)…

