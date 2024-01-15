Robert Downey Jr. Reads Past Bad Reviews In HYSTERICAL Critics Choice Awards Speech!

Robert Downey Jr. got an amazing honor on Sunday night… and he used it to get petty revenge for bad reviews. Stars really are just like us! LOLz!

For his role as a vindictive politician in Oppenheimer, RDJ beat out some very strong competition for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. He was up against Charles Melton for May December, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction. And those were just the nominees! Like we said, an enormously stacked category this year.

But in addition to shouting out his crew and co-stars, he took a portion of his miniscule time onstage to blast some critics who got it wrong — or at least hurt his feelings! He pulled out a card with excerpts on it, reading out:

“The first one’s kinda like haiku: ‘sloppy, messy and lazy.’ The second one’s more metaphoric: ‘Like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma.’ This was from a Brit: ‘A puzzling waste of talent.’ And lastly — and this one lingered… ‘amusing as a bed-locked fart.'”

Ha! Critics have definitely made some choices when it comes to describing RDJ’s work over the years! But he got the last laugh! Well, until Dolittle 2 anyway… See the HIGHlarious award season moment (below)!

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter/TikTok/Universal/YouTube.]