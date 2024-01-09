'Desperate' Meghan Markle Has 'Failed In Hollywood' -- That’s Why She’s Been 'So Silent' Lately?!

The future isn’t looking so bright for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at least when you ask THIS royal insider…

Author Tom Bower had a lot to say in a new interview with Closer when pressed about the much-discussed possible Hollywood comeback for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair’s inner circle has been adamant that they are looking forward to a “year of redemption” — including finally getting involved with more (hopefully successful) media projects. But Tom’s not placing any bets in their favor!

Chatting with Closer, per The Sun on Tuesday, the Revenge writer put it bluntly:

“They’ve got no new income streams, no new companies – everything they’ve attempted to do to relaunch themselves I think in the end has been utterly unsuccessful and has failed. There’s nothing of credibility there, but they are putting a good face on it. They have failed in Hollywood.”

Jeez. Don’t hold back!

Related: King Charles FINALLY Evicting Prince Andrew After Jeffrey Epstein Docs?!

The former BBC journalist added that the Deal or No Deal alum is “clearly desperate” to find a new role — which is why she’s been “so silent” lately – and he insisted the “desperation” will only “get worse” following the new year. Oof…

The only counterpoint to this we can think of is that Meghan reportedly just declined an invitation to reunite with her Suits cast at the Golden Globes. If she was truly that desperate, we’d think she would’ve jumped at the opportunity — we mean, it’s her biggest TV role, and seeing a massive resurgence of popularity right now. It would’ve been an easy way for her to get a little good press, a rarity for her these days. Instead… Well, she’s trying to do her own thing.

Back in November, the actress told Variety she and her hubby have a lot of “exciting things on the slate.” She also returned to on-camera work by making a surprise cameo in an ad for a coffee company she’s invested in. But this is after the couple lost their massive Spotify deal and have seen minimal success on Netflix with various docuseries. We know they have a rom-com movie in the works, but beyond that, it’s unclear what’s coming next. They better be cooking up something good, though! Their Archewell Foundation is losing its funding rapidly, so there’s not much time to waste until they’re really in need of a cash grab!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’ve failed? Or is there still time for a second chance? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]