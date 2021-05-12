Expert Says Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby Girl Will Be A 'Great Unifier' For Royal Family!

It’s hard to think of a time when the royal family wasn’t fighting…

But could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby girl be the answer to their prayers? One expert thinks so!

As the Suits alum’s pregnancy nears the finish line — she’s expected to give birth sometime over the summer — expert Nick Bullen believes the couple’s second child will be a “great unifier” for the fam! Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, Nick mused:

“The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan.”

On why he’s so sure Archie’s sister will help right the wrongs between family members, the editor in chief and co-founder of True Royalty TV continued:

“I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.”

That we totally buy! Queen Elizabeth II has seemingly been by Meghan and Harry’s side throughout all the drama that has unfolded after the former working members of the royal family made some shocking claims against their relatives. Racist comments, horrifying reactions to severe mental health struggles, and deep-seated lies were just a few of the alleged problems that got unearthed!

It’s been obvious that Harry and the Queen share a tight bond, so naturally, they’d hop on a call to announce the birth of their girl, but what about the others? Will Prince William and Prince Charles really be thrilled to join a Zoom call with their estranged family member?? They were hardly cordial at Prince Philip‘s memorial service… If death can’t bring a family together, can a baby?

Perhaps one thing that could persuade any angry relatives to rekindle a relationship with the Cali residents would be who the parents choose to honor with the name of their daughter. According to UK gambling site Ladbrokes, it appears many across the pond think the podcasters will remember Philip by naming their girl Philippa!

Jessica O’Reilly, who works for the company, told People:

“The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we’ve been forced to trim the odds again that it’s the name for Harry and Meghan’s daughter.”

Betting odds have even been slashed to 3/1, which is a significant difference to other runner ups! The decision wouldn’t be that surprising either given Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both added their grandfather’s name as their sons’ middle names earlier this year.

Other top contenders on the betting site include Diana (for Harry’s momma, Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after the Queen herself), with odds of 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Allegra, Alexandria, Grace, Emma, Rose, and Victoria are also high up in the ranks — but it should be noted that Archie was never even a potential guess the first time around. So who knows what this baby could be called! We’re sure the philanthropists have a great list of their own!

Do you think the couple’s baby girl could really bring this family together? We sure hope so, as there would be nothing better than to see these Brits get over their rocky past and truly push for a better future for all the little ones in the family… But it does seem a bit too good to be true. Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/John Rainford]