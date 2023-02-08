Prince Harry Was In Talks To Host Saturday Night Live??

A member of the British royal family, a veteran, an author, and almost a host of Saturday Night Live??

Fans of Prince Harry will be excited — and perhaps saddened — to hear that he very nearly hosted an episode of the decade-spanning live comedy show last year. But ultimately, negotiations went by the wayside. According to Page Six, sources said that ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, NBC producers were trying to bring him on board, but for unknown reasons everything came to a halt at the last minute. A credible TV host told the outlet:

“I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it — and it would have been great fun as promo for the book. SNL producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.”

Wow, could you imagine how that would have gone down?? It would have DEFINITELY made for some must-see TV, to say the least! Another industry insider added:

“There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.”

In lieu of hosting the famed show, Harry ended up doing some American press for his book — like interviews on CBS’ 60 Minutes, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The latter was a good move as he ended up looking more personable and fun than he had in years. So maybe SNL would have been a good idea for the same reason??

However, a glimmer of hope has been lit that we may, indeed, one day see the father of two on the show… SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels still loves the idea of having him on and told Page Six Tuesday:

“I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.”

Would YOU be innerested in seeing that, Perezcious readers? Would Meghan Markle make a guest appearance as well?? Let us know in the comments down below!

