Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Own Up: That Supposed Secret Wedding Never Actually Happened -- Well, It's Complicated...

Well this isn’t exactly a good look for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry…

Remember that secret wedding prior to the couple’s public ceremony the former Duchess of Sussex described in her bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey? Well, as we kinda suspected, apparently it never happened — at least not in the way most people take to understand people getting married…

According to a new report published on Monday in The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for the ex-royal couple has confirmed to the publication that the pair did not actually legally get married in any “secret wedding” in the days prior to their very public royal union on May 19, 2018.

Speaking to the media outlet, the spokesperson made it clear that there was a ceremony of sorts, saying (below):

“The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Hmmm… but as The Daily Beast itself points out, simply exchanging personal vows does not constitute an actual, full, legal wedding! (Or really, a wedding at all, right? Ceremony, yes.. “married” though?? Hmm.)

They can do all the secret ceremonies they want, but nothing like that actually made the couple legally married until, well, the official trip down the aisle on their wedding day.

While also being pretty embarrassing, it’s a direct rebuke to what the 39-year-old former Suits actress had said during that March 7 sit-down in the Santa Barbara area with Winfrey. Speaking plain as day about their supposed secret, Markle had said at the time (below):

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Yeah, so, obviously she could really have those private vows framed in their room! No one is trying to deny that. But why not just say y’all did that?

BTW, The Sun obtained the couple’s real marriage license from the General Registrar’s Office on Monday in order to doubly confirm that, yes, Harry and Meghan were not married before their legal wedding on the 19th of May.

Obviously, it’s not life-or-death to have misspoke about this whole secret wedding fiasco, but you have to admit it’s a tough look for Meghan and Harry, both of whom made serious allegations against The Royal Family during that very same tell-all. You KNOW their haters are gonna say if they weren’t clear about this, their credibility on other statements is tarnished — at best.

