Kate Middleton Will Never ‘Forget’ How Meghan Markle Treated Her, Says Royal Expert

It sounds like Kate Middleton is not quite ready to forgive and “forget” how hurt she felt after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year!

As everyone knows by now, tensions have been high in the fam ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step away as senior royals and subsequently revealed some of the drama happening behind the scenes within the institution. It was so bad within the royal household that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, refused to speak to each other at one point. The situation even boiled over into Meghan’s relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, who was said to have found it “mortifying” when Meg accused her of making her cry due to an argument they had over a flower girl dress. As you may recall, Meghan told Oprah at the time:

“It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

Despite it seeming more and more likely that there would be some sort of reconciliation with the family, this royal expert thinks that while Kate is more than happy to let water flow under the bridge publicly, the internal sting is very much still there.

Meghan and Harry are supposed to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK over the summer – that is, if their issue over having their own security gets cleared up in time. And according to royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, she claimed to The Mirror that Kate will try to remain “cordial” with Meghan as part of her royal duties. HOWEVER, the 40-year-old “will not forget” how things went down with her sister-in-law:

“The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that. Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance. If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.”

Seward then stressed:

“Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same.”

Again, everyone will have to see about that because who knows if Meghan and Harry will show up in the first place!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

