Queen Camilla Still 'Furious' At Prince Harry Over What He Said In Memoir, Says Insider

King Charles III‘s wife was hit hard in Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, and she’s still “furious” about it!

On Wednesday, royal expert Nick Bullen opened up to Fox News Digital about what to expect for the upcoming coronation, especially in terms of the 38-year-old’s dynamic with the rest of his family. After getting attacked in Spare, the 75-year-old is unlikely to be very gracious to her stepson, the confidant revealed:

“I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her.”

In the pages of the best-seller, the Archewell founder singled his stepmother out numerous times, such as by accusing her of leaking stories to the press and claiming he and Prince William once begged their father not to marry her. In interviews, he went on to call her “dangerous” and that he feared she’d become a “wicked stepmother.” Harsh AF!

Related: Meghan Skipping Coronation To Protect ‘Her Peace’

Since this will be her first time seeing the father of two in person since the book was released, everyone’s on pins and needles to see how Camilla (and the rest of The Firm) reacts to the renegade royal. If the insider had to take a guess, he doesn’t think we’ll be seeing a showdown of any sort — but that doesn’t mean all is forgiven:

“But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or [his wife] Meghan [Markle] and shouting down on the phone at them. She just moves on. I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forgive, and I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I’m told. She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I’m told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said.”

Oof. So ominous… What long game is she playing? Hmm. After working on several documentaries of Camilla, Nick noted:

“What you find from her is she’s incredibly matter-of-fact. She is the classic never complain, never explain. She just gets on with it. But she’s tough.”

Related: Thomas Markle Makes ‘Death Bed’ Plea To ‘Fix’ Relationship With Meghan

Just as we suspected, this doesn’t bode well for Prince Haz! If Camilla’s not a fan, there’s no way Charles can be too friendly! And then Harry also has William and Princess Catherine to deal with, and they might be even more pissed off about everything! Nick shared:

“The book was full of bomb-like moments that were going off in the palaces around Britain. For the king and the Prince of Wales, the comments that Harry made about their wives, about Camilla and Kate [Middleton], I think were the most hurtful for the royal family. You can fight with your brother, you can fight with your dad, but really should you be throwing brickbats at your sister-in-law and stepmother? And particularly when they’re not going to be able to respond? So, I think those were the ones that hurt the most.”

Addressing one situation more specifically, the True Royalty TV co-founder continued:

“That whole story of the fight … these are incredibly private moments between two brothers. Did it need to be revealed? Well, yes, if you’re being paid … $20 million. But imagine putting yourself in their shoes and hearing one of your brothers or sisters telling the world about some of your private moments. It’s hurtful.”

Harry knew he was playing with fire when publishing the memoir, but this is proof it’s all coming back to burn him! We are even more intrigued to see what the coronation on Saturday will be like. Send us your predictions (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]