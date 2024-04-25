Lily Allen Flies First Class -- But Makes Her Daughter Sit In Economy! Ouch!

Lily Allen flies first class… But that doesn’t mean her kids do, too!

During Wednesday’s episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the F**k You singer helped ring in her co-host and lifelong bestie Miquita Oliver’s 40th birthday! Lily, who lives in New York with hubby David Harbour, told Miquita she’s flying first class to London to be there in person for the milestone… Awww!

…But she’s sticking her 13-year-old daughter Ethel in economy! She declared:

“We are flying to London today to come and see you for your birthday, me and [Ethel]. I’m going in first class, she’s going in economy.”

Lily then started cackling as her co-host gasped over the flight plan. But she was serious! She’s really doing this! Miquita sarcastically said:

“Wow, Merry Christmas to Ethel.”

She then asked Lily, “You know what that is?” before the Smile singer responded, “Selfish?” But no, Miquita said, “The circle of life.”

Yikes!! Kinda harsh, no??

The two then got into a debate over whether or not airline passengers should give up their seats for a child if families aren’t able to sit together. Miquita said no since passengers paid for their spots, but Lily disagreed, proposing scenarios like if the family had to get last-minute tickets, or if the airline separated their seats. She said:

“Why can’t everyone just be a bit nicer to each other?”

However, Lily, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Marnie with ex-husband Sam Cooper, did acknowledge the irony of her stand. Because yes, she’s DEAD SERIOUS about her own kid flying in economy:

“Anyway, that says me who’s putting myself in first class and my child alone in the back of the plane.”

Yikes!!

Lily. Would YOU do this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

