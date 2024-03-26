Diddy Was 'Detained' While At Airport With Twin Daughters: Source

So THIS is why Diddy was at the airport while his homes were being raided by the feds?!

As we’ve been following, the controversial rapper is in deep s**t. He faces sex trafficking and sexual misconduct allegations — which apparently substantiated grounds for raids of his Beverly Hills and Miami homes on Monday! But while all of that was going down, he was spotted at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport… We wondered if he was fleeing the country or something — but it turns out he was planning on taking his twin daughters on a trip for their spring break!

Related: Prince Harry Named In $30 Lawuit Against Diddy — WTF?!

On Tuesday, an insider told Page Six the I’ll Be Missing You rapper planned to take 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila, his daughters with the late Kim Porter, to the Bahamas for their spring break. Of course, there’s one thing their itinerary didn’t account for… The source revealed:

“Diddy was detained at the airport while headed to the Bahamas with the twins.”

DAMN.

This news definitely offers some clearer context for his jet touching down in Antigua later that same night… Maybe the twins still went? It’s not even exactly clear where Diddy himself is right now, but if he got detained, we’re guessing he’s not in the Bahamas.

Thoughts on this latest update in the WILD Diddy case, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]