Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Spiraled Back Into Drug Use Amid Marriage Problems

Ryan Edwards‘ downward spiral allegedly got worse when his marriage to Mackenzie Edwards fell apart…

As you know, the Teen Mom star has been in some serious trouble as of late. From getting involved with the Black Pistons Motorcycle Club, to not only harassing his now ex-wife on social media, but allegedly threatening and domestically abusing her, as well — to say this was a spiral is definitely an understatement…

He’d been arrested multiple times, but only sentenced to probation as of earlier this year, but in April his tricky situations finally took a head and he was thrown in prison.

Related: Tom Sandoval Struggles To Sell Concert Tickets Amid Scandoval!

He was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his truck last month, which later turned into DUI and possession of controlled substance charges, and a sentence of one year behind bars. All of this happened after Mackenzie filed for divorce in late February, and now close sources have come forward to claim the divorce is what led him back into his addiction!

Ryan worked at a Bobcat excavating company in Chattanooga ahead of his arrest alongside his co-worker Jason Desha, who dished to The Sun on Thursday about how the 35-year-old changed after the split:

“When he first started a year ago he was good. It was worse when the marriage issues deteriorated. It was before February. When all that drama started happening, his actions made more sense.”

General Manager of the contracting company Paul Blaylock also weighed in, saying how different things used to be for the family:

“Ryan and Mackenzie ate lunch together a lot in the beginning. She would come here and eat lunch. The young boy was here too. We talked to her. She was nice and personable.”

Sadly, something changed and Ryan delved back into his bad habits:

“She stopped coming in the fall. He was family oriented. He was trying really hard. He needs a new normal. Personal issues cause problems. You use drugs because you’re trying to escape something.”

It would seem Mackenzie is the first to find her “new normal, though. Now that Ryan is serving his sentence in jail, the 27-year-old wasted no time finding something new. She’s now dating Josh Planter, a newly-divorced dad and owner of Stetley Excavating. Sources reported her new boo is an “honest” guy and is super “hardworking” — which must be a nice change of pace for the MTV reality star, all things considered.

Some seriously heavy stuff… What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know your opinion (below).

[Image via Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office]