Royal Reunion? Princess Catherine Plans To Extend 'Olive Branch' To Meghan Markle During Upcoming Trip America!

Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to Boston may be the perfect chance for the couple to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! And they’re actually going to go out of their way to make it happen!

According to a source via Us Weekly on Thursday, Kate is planning to “extend an olive branch” to her sister-in-law, they revealed:

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.”

Wow!

Gotta say we’re surprised to hear she would be so proactive to reach out! In the past, William and Kate have done their best to avoid Harry and Meghan, but perhaps their time together during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral changed everything!?

Well… apparently, the late Queen and Princess Diana are a big inspiration for Kate’s desire to squash the family feud once and for all, since it is what the women “would’ve wanted” for the brothers. But will Meghan say yes?? The insider dished:

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.”

Seems promising!

As we reported, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be headed to Boston in the winter to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on December 2. They were originally supposed to travel to Boston in September but had to change their plans once the Queen passed away. They plan to address the impacts of climate change during the early December trip — their first to the US since 2014!

Harry and Meghan will also be headed to the East Coast to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York on December 6. They will be honored alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Sussexes were selected to receive the prestigious award in “recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.”

Kerry Kennedy, president of the organization and Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, announced in a press release on Tuesday:

“When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world. They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.’”

It remains unclear exactly when (and if) the couples will get together, but Kate and William have expressed a desire to hit up NYC during the Christmas season before heading home, sooo… seems they’ll all be in the same place around the same time! No better time than the holidays to come together and make amends, right?!

What do you think about this potential reunion? Will the royals really be able to end their feud with another meetup?! Let us know what you think (below)!

