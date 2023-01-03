Royal Expert Reveals Prince William Once Devastated Princess Catherine Over Canceled NYE Plans!

Yeesh. Prince William once drove Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton to tears on New Year’s Eve — because he ditched her last minute?!

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl in her 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, which has resurfaced following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a devastating start to 2007. Per the expert, the lovebirds had planned to celebrate the season with Kate’s family, but ahead of the big night, William reportedly called to cancel. Oof! This then left Kate in “floods of tears.”

Related: Harry Says He ‘Would Like To Have My Brother Back’ In New Comments

At the time, the duo had been dating for more than three years, but the royal was getting cold feet. The author wrote:

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father [King Charles III] and his grandmother [the late Queen Elizabeth II] to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Whoa. After three years of dating, he was this unsure of a future with her? Jeez.

It was true, though. Just months later, in April 2007, William actually called off his romance with the 40-year-old, but they ultimately reconciled later the same year and went on to get engaged in 2010. The next year, they tied the knot and eventually welcomed three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. But it almost wasn’t meant to be…

This is certainly an inneresting moment to look back on considering some of the controversies the couple faced in 2022! First, William was slammed for his treatment of Kate during the Queen’s memorial services earlier in the year, placing their marriage under a white-hot spotlight (after already dealing with cheating accusations in the past). The year ended with Harry and Meghan calling them out in the Netflix series for never dropping their “formal” personas — even behind closed doors. Which is definitely unexpected!

Related: Meghan & Princess Eugenie Formed An ‘Unbreakable Bond’!

Thankfully, it sounds like the family had a much happier start to 2023 this year. According to royal expert Jennie Bond in an interview with Ok! Magazine last week, William and Kate were expected to head to Berkshire to spend the holiday with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. In 2013, a friend of the couple explained their plans to split holidays with both families, telling The Express:

“William and Kate are just like any normal couple and want to spend time with both families. It’s a situation that millions can identify with and obviously you can’t be in two places at once. So this year they are reversing it and seeing in 2014 with Catherine’s family. They have been amazingly supportive in the past couple of years and of course, they are doting grandparents to George. William likes being in Sandringham but he also loves the informality of staying with Kate’s parents and just chilling out in a normal family environment.”

We hope it was a more joyful NYE for the pair! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]