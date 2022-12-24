No More Bad Blood?? Apparently Meghan Markle & Princess Eugenie Formed An 'Unbreakable Bond'!

Well, we can’t say we saw this one coming!

According to an exclusive insider for US Weekly, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie are all good after all their past tiffs and are good friends. Of all the royals for her to be tight with, Eugenie? If you know they’re history, this comes as a bit of a shock…

Meghan was said to have committed the cardinal wedding sin of stealing the bride’s spotlight during Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. According to guests at the wedding, Meghan chose to reveal the news she was pregnant. She reportedly told a group of gathered family and friends the big news. Even Prince Harry was reported to be horrified of her actions in a book that came out later. Yeah, it was a big no-no!

Related: Harry & Meghan ‘Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole With These Tell-Alls’

And before that you might remember when Queen Elizabeth denied Meghan the tiara she wanted to wear at her wedding, the emerald-studded Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, just five months later allowing Eugenie to wear it instead! Some speculate her entire reasoning for announcing her pregnancy at the wedding was due to the whole tiara fiasco. Then Princess Beatrice supposedly helped her sister get back at Harry and Meghan by announcing she was expecting a baby on their anniversary!

Whew.

It’s been back and forth for such a long time we were sure there would be some tension between the Duchess of Sussex and Eugenie. But this insider says no! The source told the outlet on Friday:

“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond. They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.”

Oh?

The insider detailed the two started getting close when they were both pregnant at the same time in 2021, Meghan with daughter Lilibet and Eugenie with her son August. No momma drama around here!

A second source confirmed the two stay in contact regularly:

“They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact. [They have] stayed friends and remain friends.”

An unlikely pair, indeed…

Unfortunately Princess Catherine isn’t feeling the same way. The Princess of Wales was reported to have felt “hurt and betrayed” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, apparently taking it a bit more personally even than her husband Prince William — because she’d always been such good friends with Harry:

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

Hmm, does that mean Princess Eugenie is in worse standings with Princess Catherine? Or is she playing both sides?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]