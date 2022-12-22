Princess Catherine 'Hurt And Betrayed' By Harry & Meghan Netflix Series -- But They Don't Seem To Care!

Obviously Prince William isn’t wild about how everything went down surrounding the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. But is Princess Catherine taking it more personally??

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the story of their love, their conflict with their families, and their eventual exit from Royal life in their long-awaited series. But while the ratings may be through the roof, so is the stress it’s causing.

On Thursday morning, Us Weekly reported on key new info from an insider on how Harry’s big brother and his wife are taking the docuseries’ debut. And it sounds like things are difficult right now!!

The source explained that William is intent on not retaliating publicly over the show — but we should not take that as a sign he’s OK. While the king-in-waiting chooses to stay “dignified” over the matter, it’s still clear this is a very tough time for him — but even worse for Kate! The insider claimed Princess Catherine is the one who feels more “hurt and betrayed” by the documentary than her husband:

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

Yikes!

It’s true, Harry use to be besties with Will and Kate. The three were inseparable for years… before he found love of his own that is.

Of course, the idea of Harry & Meghan being a thorn in Buckingham Palace’s side has already been well-documented. But it’s interesting (and unfortunate) to hear how badly it’s hurt Kate specifically.

Will was obviously hurt by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS News back in March 2021. But the insider says the Prince had hoped that would be the worst it got:

“He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light. William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview, but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

Wow.

It may be upsetting a lot of people, but Harry and Meghan are reportedly totally cool with how the docuseries played out on screen!

A separate insider spilled to Us Weekly on Thursday that the duo doesn’t have “any major regrets” with the series. Oof. Not even hurting Kate??

Plus, with the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare set to be released early next year, it sounds like Harry is very keen on keeping this tell-all momentum going:

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare. While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there.”

Well then!

