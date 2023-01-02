Prince Harry Says He 'Would Like To Have My Brother Back' In New Comments About Royal Family Exit

Prince Harry is going on the TV interview circuit and opening up about his estranged relationship with the royal family.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is the focal point of teasers for two new interviews on each side of the pond. His comments in each are interesting — and they say a lot about where he and wife Meghan Markle are at right now from an emotional perspective after the release of their Netflix docuseries last month.

Related: Royal Fam Says Harry And Meghan Are ‘Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole’

Over in the U.K., ITV host Tom Bradby sat down with Harry for a forthcoming interview about the prince’s relationship with father King Charles and big brother Prince William. In the interview, Meghan’s husband opens up about his decision to leave London for California.

No questions from Bradby can be heard in the preview clip, but Harry does refer to the alleged “leaking and the planting” of stories about him and Meghan in the British press. Then, Harry goes on to say bluntly:

“It never needed to be this way. I want a family, not an institution.”

Whoa.

At another point in the ITV interview preview, Harry is shown to say:

“They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains … they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

It’s not clear who he is referring to in the clip, but obviously that’s a pretty contentious statement. Not exactly a subtle or lighthearted thing to say!

In a more clear teaser moment from the one-on-one, Harry says plainly that he wishes he could reconcile with his father, King Charles, and his brother Prince William. The younger prince said:

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

We can’t even imagine, honestly. There’s been so much drama among royal family members, and so much of it has played out in the media. But there are formerly-close family relationships behind all that drama — and Harry is clearly feeling the loneliness from that difficult estrangement.

Related: King Charles WILL Invite Harry And Meghan To His Coronation!

In a second interview teaser with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry opens up more about the effect of negative media stories on him, Meghan, and their two children. That interview will air on the American news program next Sunday night.

In it, Harry tells the CNN host:

“Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’ … it’s just a motto and it doesn’t really … hold.”

The Spare author goes on to add more about how he believes information about him and Meghan has made its way into the press during his time in the public eye as part of the royal family:

“Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Damn!

You can see that teaser (below):

Like we said, that eagerly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview is set to air next Sunday.

So it looks like there will be a lot more Harry and Meghan content to come even after their Netflix doc ran its course on the streaming giant over the last few weeks!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Euan Cherry/MEGA/WENN/60 Minutes/YouTube]