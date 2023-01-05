Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Princess Catherine Pushed Him To Wear That Nazi Costume!

Prince Harry‘s new memoir, Spare, does not hit the bookshelves until next week, but some bombshell accusations have already been dropped — especially about Prince William!

So far, we’ve learned that the brothers allegedly got into a fight about Meghan Markle, resulting in the Prince of Wales physically attacking his younger siblin. To make matters worse, Harry even refers to William as his “archnemesis!” Whoa! And now, some more shocking allegations from the upcoming book about the 40-year-old future king — and even Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton — have been released!

Related: Royal Gives Aide Who Accused Meghan Of ‘Bullying’ A Big New Honor

According to an excerpt obtained by Page Six, Prince Harry claims in the memoir that Will and Kate were partially to blame for the infamous Nazi uniform he wore to a party in 2005. The Duke of Sussex recalls he was trying to find an outfit for a “Native and Colonial” themed bash in London — the type of party that encourages bad taste, clearly. He writes that he was stuck deciding between a pilot or Nazi uniform. Of course, we all know which one he went with — but Harry now claims he reached out to his besties “Willy and Kate” about the matter, and they pushed him to choose the more problematic costume! He writes:

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said.”

He came home and tried on the uniform for the couple. Their reaction?

“They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

The royal, who was 20 years old at the time, soon made the front page of The Sun as he was snapped wearing the costume, sparking outrage among the public. He later apologized for the incident and even called it “one of the biggest mistakes in my life” during his six-part Netflix documentary series last year.

However, it seems like Harry is now refusing to take full accountability for his offensive actions by placing some of the blame on Will and Kate. In fact, a source pointed that fact out to Page Six, commenting:

“It’s strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William’s role in the scandal.”

Obviously he’s taken his licks for the costume. But we can see how he’d still be a bit sore if William and Catherine had approved, even egged him on — and they never copped to it. Wonder what the Prince and Princess of Wales will have to say about this… Probably what they said about it before, right? Nothing!

What do YOU think about Harry’s claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube,MEGA/WENN]