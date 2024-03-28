Why Princess Catherine Wanted To Share Cancer News Alone -- WITHOUT Prince William By Her Side!

Princess Catherine had to do this alone.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in a candid video. There was a lot to take in as she discussed privacy and parenting. But one notable aspect of the interview was what wasn’t there — her husband, Prince William. Though she insisted they were a united front throughout the health scare, he wasn’t sitting next to her in the vid.

Turns out this was all her decision! A palace source told People on Thursday that Kate Middleton wanted to break the news to the world alone, explaining:

“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”

But considering all the divorce and cheating rumors, should fans be reading into that solo stance as a signal of something more? Apparently not!

Insider argued Kate made it clear the future king has been “supporting her throughout” this whole journey, with the first source adding:

“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January. Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Other sources have revealed the 42-year-old wrote the speech all on her own, and she shouted out her hubby several times. So, it doesn’t seem like there’s any need to worry about his absence on camera!

That said, the source doubled down on the assertion Kate thought it was important for her to deliver the news solo and when the time was right, adding:

“She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force.”

Understandable! And it shows a lot of strength to speak about the diagnosis by herself amid all the conspiracy theories and online drama that consumed her surgery recovery. In fact, it probably helped to silence some of them — if Will had been by her side, arm around her, maybe some of those conspiracy theorists would have argued he was coaching her? Or coercing her??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was solo the way to go? Or did you find it strange that William wasn’t with her?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]