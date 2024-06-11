Princess Diana's Brother Hires Same Divorce Lawyer As Charles! WTF! 

Uhh, this is a little shady!

Princess Diana‘s younger brother Charles Spencer has just hired the same divorce lawyer King Charles III used in his split… from Diana!

According to The Times on Sunday, Spencer hired Fiona Shackleton to represent him in his split from wife Karen Gordon. Per the outlet, the attorney is known as “a demon negotiator” who famously got Diana’s HRH title stripped away amid the then-Prince and Princess of Wales’ bitter 1996 divorce. Oof.

Fiona was also called in to help Prince Andrew in his divorce from Sarah Ferguson that same year, and her list of high-profile clients continues. She’s also worked for Paul McCartney and Madonna in their divorces from Heather Mills and Guy Ritchie, respectively. The woman’s a powerhouse in this department — and her bill proves it! Her services will reportedly cost Spencer $700 per hour, the DailyMail.com noted. Jeez.

Charles and Karen only went public with the divorce chatter on Saturday, with the 9th Earl Spencer telling DailyMail.com:

“It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

They tied the knot in 2011 and share a 12-year-old daughter named Charlotte Diana. Spencer is also dad to six children from his first two marriages to Victoria Lockwood and Caroline Freud, and Gordon is mom to two daughters with her ex-husband, Mark Gordon. According to reports, staff at the family estate have known about the breakup since April.

It’s unclear exactly what went wrong, but Spencer did tell DM after writing his recently released memoir how he’s struggled with his mental health for the last five years. Karen was supportive of him throughout the process, even as he sought residential trauma treatment, but it still took a toll on the marriage.

Here’s the surprising thing, though. As mentioned, Diana’s brother has gotten divorced twice before! It’s unclear who his attorneys were for the previous breakups, but it doesn’t sound like Fiona was involved based on the current reports, as far as we can tell. So, why turn to her now? He must be gearing up for a big fight! But also, why’s he not bothered by the association with his sister’s split?! Kind of a shocking pairing!

Do you think this is a weird move? Or is he just being smart by hiring such an accomplished divorce lawyer? Sound OFF (below)!

