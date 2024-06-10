Prince Louis Gives England's Soccer Team The FUNNIEST Advice Before Tournament!

Prince Louis never fails to bring the laughs!

On Monday, Prince William met with England’s national football team ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (Euro 2024) to wish them well in the competition — but he also shared some ADORBZ advice from his youngest son! While speaking to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, Princess Catherine‘s husband shared:

“I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, ‘What shall I say to the England team today.’ The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you would normally eat. And I now have visions of all of you running around with massive tummies and getting stitches on the pitch.”

As for who dished out that advice? Willy teased:

“I think take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

Aww!! Louis probably just wants them to be fueled up. LOLz!

Team captain Harry Kane had a similar reaction to the Prince of Wales, joking:

“I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that advice.”

William then shared his own inspirational pep talk for the players. While noting that “tournament football is brutal, and it requires a lot more than [the team has] already given,” he expressed:

“I just really want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here, that you go out there, you give it your all, you play for the shirt, play for each other, play for the country, because everyone’s behind you. We really care about what you’re going to do.”

Sweet! See more from the meeting (below)!

Even when Louis isn’t present at a royal event, he still manages to be the biggest hit. What do YOU think of his advice?!? Let us know (below)!

