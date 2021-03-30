Quavo & Saweetie Got Into A Physical Altercation Before Breakup & It Was All Caught On Video

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It looks like there was more to Quavo and Saweetie’s breakup than just a matter of alleged cheating.

New video has been released showing the former couple getting into an altercation in an elevator that put them both on the ground. The footage, obtained by TMZ, begins showing the then-couple getting into an elevator at an apartment complex in North Hollywood when Saweetie takes a swing at the Migos member.

Quavo dodges the hit and drops an orange Call of Duty hard case in the process. Saweetie tries to pick it up, but Quavo grabs it; they struggle for the case for a moment before he grabs her arm and swings the Bay Area artist into the back elevator wall. They both go down, but Quavo immediately gets up — and stands the rest of the ride as Saweetie lay on the ground, possibly injured. Horrifying!!

At one point, the 29-year-old artist acknowledges the security camera before looking down at his girlfriend. The elevator then opens with a man standing outside, but he doesn’t get on, and the doors close again. Eventually, the door opens on their destination floor (the same one they got on). Quavo gets off with the case and uses it to keep the door open, while Saweetie gets herself up from the ground and limps away.

Sources on “both sides” told TMZ that the incident occurred in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting. It doesn’t appear the police were called.

The apparent altercation came months before Saweetie publicly broke up with Quavo. As we reported, the Best Friend rapper told fans about the breakup and hinted that he cheated on her, writing on Twitter:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

The 27-year-old continued in a follow-up tweet:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation”

Hmm… it’s interesting that she chose the word “elevation” after this apparent elevator incident took place. A subtle reference to this fight, perhaps?

The former couple first started dating in 2018, after Quavo slid into the songwriter’s DMs, something he reminisced about in a July interview with GQ. He told the outlet:

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

In the same interview, the Bad and Boujee performer spoke about how real their love for each other felt to him, sharing:

“When she [would] talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s**t go out the window and the Quavo s**t go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

Based on that video, we’d say Quavo’s got a lot more growing to do. Click HERE to see the scary clip for yourself.

