Queen Camilla Thanked Piers Morgan For Dissing Meghan Markle!?

Queen Camilla was very grateful for Piers Morgan’s public jabs about Meghan Markle — so much so that she allegedly sent him a thank you note!

For those who don’t recall, the 58-year-old television personality had been very critical of the Duchess of Sussex following her and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Following her confession that she struggled with suicidal ideation while pregnant with their son Archie, he even tweeted that he “wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report.”

His comments were so harsh about Meghan that people even sent complaints to the broadcast network ITV, resulting in Piers being fired from Good Morning Britain. Since leaving the show, he has continued to slam the former actress — or “Princess Pinocchio” as he called her:

“I was reliably informed recently that Meghan Markle wrote directly to my ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall the night before I was forced out, demanding my head on a plate. What has the world come to when a whiny fork-tongued actress can dictate who presents a morning television news program.”

Since then, he has continued to refer to her as “Princess Pinocchio” on social media. Pretty brutal, right?

While Meghan most likely was furious over the comment, one person who apparently loved it? Queen Camilla. According to Omid Scobie’s upcoming book Endgame, the 76-year-old sent a message to Piers and “quietly thanked” him for “defending the Firm” by calling the Suits alum a “Pinocchio Princess.” What?! In fact, a royal insider told the author that there was “gratitude” overall that “somebody was standing up” to Meghan’s claims at the time. Can you imagine a family member sending a note thanking your enemy for publicly dissing you? Oof. That’s rough!

